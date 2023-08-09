Fundraiser launched for ‘seriously ill’ young mum Laura

SUPPORT... A fundraising page has been set up for Laura O'Kane.

THE Fermanagh community has given its full backing to aid a fundraiser for local woman Laura O’Kane who is living with a ‘horrendous and debilitating illness’.

On Tuesday, which celebrated World Severe M.E Awareness Day, her husband Damien O’Kane set up a JustGiving page, revealing the harrowing experience that his wife has gone through in recent years.

“You may or may not be aware Laura (O’Kane) has been seriously ill and has been 24-hour bedbound for two years,” Damien, explained on the online platform.

“That’s over 730 days trapped in a hospital bed completely disabled and unable to care for herself. M.E is a horrendous, debilitating illness that has destroyed her life and millions of others.”

Within hours of the post, the local community responded with an outpouring of support messages for the couple. At the time of going to press, a staggering £6,185 has been raised for Laura.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E) is a chronic fatigue syndrome which causes extreme tiredness along with a range of other symptoms, including muscle and joint pain and memory problems.

“Living with M.E is a living nightmare. I couldn’t do this without the help of my family who have got me through the darkest of days,” said mother Laura on the JustGiving page.

“Although these days are not yet over, my doctor has helped me to manage my symptoms.

“My son has been the sunshine that keeps on shining and gives me inner strength to keep fighting every day,” she added.

Donations can be given to Damien O’Kane’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/damien-okane-me?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page%2Fdamien-okane-me&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp&utm_term=a166cd8212bc44ce9638f0b66cd6cd6a&fbclid=IwAR2ZeHNi74fjvnRnWPme4MDaQDk_VSYWzKXeNj9Chrj-ApOARBznGisuvy8

