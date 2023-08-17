+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh students celebrate A Level results
Ellen Faux, Kerri Creighan, Kirsten McDonald, Joanne McElgunn celebrate in the sunshine at St Kevin's College in Lisnaskea.

Fermanagh students celebrate A Level results

Posted: 1:08 pm August 17, 2023

THERE have been celebrations across Fermanagh today as A Level students receive their much anticipated results.

It’s a day that has been a long time coming for the students, their families, and their teachers, following years of hard work and perseverance, and will also be the start of a new chapter in many of the young peoples’ lives.

With the sun shining on the county, spirits will be high and celebration plans are no doubt already in full motion. Fermanagh police have urged everyone to make sure they celebrate safely this evening.

Advertisement

“If you are receiving exam results today, you will probably want to mark the occasion and we want you to do so safely,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“If you are drinking, be mindful of your alcohol intake as this can affect your judgement and decision-making. Look out for your friends. If you go out together, stay together. Plan your journey home and make arrangements before you go out.

“Please have a safe and enjoyable night.”

Students from Devenish College in Enniskillen receiving their results this morning.

For full coverage on the county’s A Level results see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.

Related posts:

Dáire Maguire laid to rest in Newtownbutler Flooding hits Fermanagh’s roads The Fermanagh man and his secret Canadian family

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:08 pm August 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA