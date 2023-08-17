Fermanagh students celebrate A Level results

Ellen Faux, Kerri Creighan, Kirsten McDonald, Joanne McElgunn celebrate in the sunshine at St Kevin's College in Lisnaskea.

THERE have been celebrations across Fermanagh today as A Level students receive their much anticipated results.

It’s a day that has been a long time coming for the students, their families, and their teachers, following years of hard work and perseverance, and will also be the start of a new chapter in many of the young peoples’ lives.

With the sun shining on the county, spirits will be high and celebration plans are no doubt already in full motion. Fermanagh police have urged everyone to make sure they celebrate safely this evening.

Advertisement

“If you are receiving exam results today, you will probably want to mark the occasion and we want you to do so safely,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“If you are drinking, be mindful of your alcohol intake as this can affect your judgement and decision-making. Look out for your friends. If you go out together, stay together. Plan your journey home and make arrangements before you go out.

“Please have a safe and enjoyable night.”

For full coverage on the county’s A Level results see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.