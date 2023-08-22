Fermanagh police dog Nittu is a very good boy!

FERMANAGH police dog Nittu put in a productive shift recently, when he helped officers sniff out drugs in Ennsikillen.
In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Police Fermanagh and Omagh said, “Officers from the District Support Team recently carried out a property search in the Enniskillen area by virtue of warrant with assistance from Police Dog Nittu.
“During the search a quantity of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs were located which are thought to be in the value of approximately £1500. Officers also seized a large quantity of cash during the search.
“Two suspects have been interviewed in relation to the matter and enquires are ongoing.”
