HomeHeadlineFermanagh police dog Nittu is a very good boy!

Fermanagh police dog Nittu is a very good boy!

Posted: 5:10 pm August 22, 2023

FERMANAGH police dog Nittu put in a productive shift recently, when he helped officers sniff out drugs in Ennsikillen.

In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Police Fermanagh and Omagh said, “Officers from the District Support Team recently carried out a property search in the Enniskillen area by virtue of warrant with assistance from Police Dog Nittu.

“During the search a quantity of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs were located which are thought to be in the value of approximately £1500. Officers also seized a large quantity of cash during the search.

“Two suspects have been interviewed in relation to the matter and enquires are ongoing.”

 

