Fermanagh motorists warned of road closure

MOTORISTS in the county are advised that the Boa Island Road will be closed to traffic in both directions at Castle Caldwell all day today (Monday, August 28th).
The road has been closed to facilitate tree felling.
Lorries, in particular, are advised to avoid the area and use the Lough Shore Road instead.
Posted: 11:22 am August 28, 2023