Fermanagh family caught up in Hawaii fires

A Fermanagh woman living in Hawaii has told of the fear she and her family endured as devastating wildfires swept through the island.

The death toll reached 111 yesterday (Friday) and the number is expected to double over the next few days as the calamitous wildfires became the deadliest in US modern history.

Claire Mullally is originally from Mullaghdun near Enniskillen but has lived in Kihei on the Pacific Island for five years with her two daughters Mia, 11, and Lily, 9.

Advertisement

Kihei is near the town of Lahaina in Maui, which is “ground zero” of the destruction, and in the first few days of the natural disaster, Claire’s greatest concern was what was going to happen next.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0