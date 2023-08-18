+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh family caught up in Hawaii fires

Fermanagh family caught up in Hawaii fires

Posted: 4:36 pm August 18, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A Fermanagh woman living in Hawaii has told of the fear she and her family endured as devastating wildfires swept through the island.

The death toll reached 111 yesterday (Friday) and the number is expected to double over the next few days as the calamitous wildfires became the deadliest in US modern history.

Claire Mullally is originally from Mullaghdun near Enniskillen but has lived in Kihei on the Pacific Island for five years with her two daughters Mia, 11, and Lily, 9.

Advertisement

Kihei is near the town of Lahaina in Maui, which is “ground zero” of the destruction, and in the first few days of the natural disaster, Claire’s greatest concern was what was going to happen next.

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Trust insists no change to SWAH cardiac service Claims Trust ‘discounted’ SWAH consultation responses Fermanagh students celebrate A Level results

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:36 pm August 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA