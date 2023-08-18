Enniskillen Spooktacular to return for 11th year

5k SPOOK RUN....Launch of this years Enniskillen Spooktacular 5k run that will take place in Enniskillen on Friday evening 27th October 2023. Local business sponsor Seamus McCann from Nature's Choice, Fintan O'Doherty from O'Doherty Butcher's, Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID, Jonathan Balfour from Elite and Pat McCaffrey from Western Cars joined Ian Birney and Dessie Elton along with members of the Enniskillen Running Club who are all looking forward to a spooky 5k run around the town.

IT’S one of the biggest occasions on the community calendar, attracting thousands to the county town each Halloween, and now the team behind the Enniskillen Spooktacular have confirmed it will be returning again this October.

A unique event, blending fitness, fun and spooky spirit, the 5K Spooktacular run is now in its eleventh year. Regularly attracting upwards of 1,000 participants, it will be bringing its thrilling atmosphere to the town on October 27th.

Its organisers have said this year’s Spooktacular was happening thanks to the support of Experience Enniskillen, stating “their commitment to supporting community initiatives and promoting active lifestyles has made it possible for the organisers to deliver an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators alike.”

Ian Birney, Enniskillen Running Club chairman, said all involved were “incredibly grateful” to Experience Enniskillen for helping ensure the Spooktacular would be going ahead.

“This event has become a highlight of our community calendar, and we are excited to once again witness the energy and excitement it brings to our town,” he said.

Mr Birney also thanked the event’s other sponsors, Nature’s Choice, who he said had “sponsored us from the very start and have always been a big part of our Spook tradition,” along with Western Cars, Murdock Builders Merchants and O’Doherty’s Butchers. He added Elite Electronics had also very kindly sponsored this year’s fabulous medal.

“We are sincerely grateful to all of these businesses, who have made the Spook possible this year, bringing a huge boost to the community and town spirit, with what looks to be the biggest and best Spooktacular yet!”

Experience Enniskillen is the marketing branch of Enniskillen BID. Noelle McAloon, manager of Enniskillen BID, said they were “delighted” to be the main sponsor of the event.

“As a dedicated supporter of the local community, Enniskillen BID is thrilled to contribute to this exciting event, fostering a sense of fun and community spirit,” she said.

For more information about the Enniskillen Spooktacular 5km Run, including registration details and event updates, please visit Enniskillen Running Club and Experience Enniskillen on social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Registration opens on Thursday evening and the first thousand entries are guaranteed a ‘quarter zip and medal’.