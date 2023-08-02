Derelict Railway Hotel on sale for £750,000

THE former Railway Hotel is back on the market, but you’ll have to fork out £750,000 if you want to buy it.

Advertised on PropertyPal.com as a hotel or B&B with 20 bedrooms, the landmark building is up for sale with McGovern Estate Agents.

However, it’s not the first time it’s been put on the property list locally, and this time it’s for a much higher asking price.

In June, 2015, the hotel and ex-Ritz Cinema building were part of a collective sale for both buildings worth £400,000.

But despite being described as ‘a very prominent property and very close to the town centre’ by McGovern Estate Agents, no buyer was found.

Then in December, 2018, it was again put on the market without the Ritz Cinema building for a guide price of £295,000, this time with Eadie McFarland Estate Agents.

“It would be great to see something done with the hotel,” William McFarland of Eadie McFarland Estate Agents told the Herald at the time.

“It is such a substantial and iconic property in Enniskillen, and it is perfect for refurbishment or redevelopment.”

However, it again failed to find a buyer.

In April this year, a fire was started deliberately at the derelict building amid other instances of anti-social behaviour reportedly taking place there.

Residents had voiced fears that worse incidents could take place the longer the building stayed vacant, but the property’s owner, David Mahon, director of Castle Archdale Caravan Park and Camping Site, confirmed it was currently up for sale and that planning permission had been put in for it.

“We already have a few interested parties for the building and we are hoping to get planning permission passed for it fairly soon,” Mr Mahon said.

