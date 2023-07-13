Trust insists no change to SWAH cardiac service

The Western Trust has said there has been “no change or impact” to cardiac and respiratory services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), but has declined to answer questions from the Herald regarding local concerns for the service.



This paper contacted the Trust to ask if staff from cardiac and respiratory services at the Enniskillen hopsital had been told they were to be moved to Altnagelvin to cover staff shortages there. Among several other questions, the Herald also asked if the Trust was what this could mean for SWAH patients and local waiting times.

In a statement responding to the questions, the Trust said, “In respect of the allegation, the Western Trust emphasise that there is no change or impact to the cardiac and respiratory services at South West Acute Hospital.

“As part of workforce planning, agency staff have been appointed at times to support substantive trust staff in striving to meet the demand for cardiac/respiratory investigations.

“It may also be necessary on occasions to move agency staff trust-wide across our three hospital sites to help support the delivery of essential and acute services for the population of the Western Trust.

“The Trust continues to ensure the delivery of cardiac and respiratory services at South West Acute Hospital and the cardiac and respiratory clinical physiology service in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.”