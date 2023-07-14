+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sweet taste of success for pastry chef Cora
Receiving her award for Overcoming Adversity is Cora Bogue (centre) along with Cliona Hagan (left), Gillian Shields from category sponsor, Coca-Cola, and TV legend Christopher Biggins.

Sweet taste of success for pastry chef Cora

Posted: 10:27 am July 14, 2023

FERMANAGH woman, Cora Bogue, has won the award for Overcoming Adversity at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

The awards were held at the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast and celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours.

Cora is a member of the dessert team at the luxurious Lough Erne Resort and was nominated by her friends and colleagues in recognition of all her hard work and drive to succeed.

She impressed the judging panel, which was made up of Sunday Life Editor, Martin Breen, Ulster Bank’s Terry Robb, Tik Tok sensation, India Sasha, and acting legend, Dan Gordon, with how she’d overcome great diversity in her life.

The young chef was born with a rare genetic disorder but hasn’t let this hold her back from fulfilling her dreams and inspiring those around her.

Cora received her award from country singer, Clíona Hagan, and TV star, Christopher Biggins, along with Gillian Shields from category sponsor, Coca-Cola.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, the principal sponsor of the awards since 2020, said it was a huge pleasure to attend the awards on the night and learn more about the inspirational people living and working in towns and communities right across Northern Ireland.

“The Spirit of Northern Ireland awards are a fantastic way of celebrating our local heroes who make a real difference to the lives of others,” Mr Robb said.

“Each year we get a snapshot of ordinary people who do extraordinary things and are humbled and honoured to partner with the Sunday Life to tell these stories.”

