Trust warns of long waits at SWAH ED

The Western Trust has issues a public appeal this afternoon urging those with urgent but non-emergency conditions to contact its Phone First service, with the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) emergency department currently “under extreme pressure” and warned patients who are not critical will face longer waits.



In a statement posted online, a Trust spokesman said, “There are currently 56 people in the emergency department at South West Acute Hospital, with 12 people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations. There have been 139 attendances in the past 24 hours, including 79 since midnight.

“If you are suffering from a medical or mental health emergency, then please call 999 or proceed to your nearest emergency department without delay.

”If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment.”

The spokesman said Altnagelvin Hospital ED was also under extreme pressure, with 93 people currently in attendance and 40 patients waiting admission. They said there had been 195 attendances in the past 24 hours at the Derry department.

The spokesman concluded, “We thank the public for their patience, and appeal for you to continue to support our staff, who are trying their best in very difficult situations.”