Mooo over… Highland heifers taking social media by storm

ROAMING around the hills of Belcoo, overlooking the splendid Lough MacNean, are two award-winning Meenawargy Highland heifers, named ‘Connie’ and ‘Kirsty’.

Purchased in Oban last year by Adrian Gallagher, the pure bred Highlands have risen to social media stardom, following the creation of their own Instagram page, which was the brainwave of his daughter, Caitlin.

On the Gallagher family-run farm, on the Garrison Road in Belcoo, ‘Connie’ and ‘Kirsty’ are the star attractions, being two of the few pure bred pedigree registered Meenawargy Highlands in the North.

With a large area to roam freely on the Belcoo farm, the Meenawargy Highlands stay outdoors, 24 hours a day, all year long. Their hairy coat is double layered, with its oily overlay proving as a thick insulation.

