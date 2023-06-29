+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMooo over… Highland heifers taking social media by storm
Adrian Gallagher from Belcoo with his Highland Cattle.

Mooo over… Highland heifers taking social media by storm

Posted: 8:58 am June 29, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ROAMING around the hills of Belcoo, overlooking the splendid Lough MacNean, are two award-winning Meenawargy Highland heifers, named ‘Connie’ and ‘Kirsty’.

Purchased in Oban last year by Adrian Gallagher, the pure bred Highlands have risen to social media stardom, following the creation of their own Instagram page, which was the brainwave of his daughter, Caitlin.

On the Gallagher family-run farm, on the Garrison Road in Belcoo, ‘Connie’ and ‘Kirsty’ are the star attractions, being two of the few pure bred pedigree registered Meenawargy Highlands in the North.

Advertisement

With a large area to roam freely on the Belcoo farm, the Meenawargy Highlands stay outdoors, 24 hours a day, all year long. Their hairy coat is double layered, with its oily overlay proving as a thick insulation.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Abigail set to star in comedy show Transformers ready to land at Lady of the Lake Festival

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:58 am June 29, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA