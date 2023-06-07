Frustration with ongoing Enniskillen roadworks

FRUSTRATION has grown towards the roadworks being carried out in Enniskillen.

Last month, the Northern Ireland Electricity Networks began cable-laying work on Dublin Road, Cherrymount Link and Tempo Road in Enniskillen.

The works, in collaboration with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), will move the overhead lines underground which will aid the construction of the new bridge associated with the new Enniskillen Southern Bypass.

As ever with roadworks, traffic jams in the town have swelled with recent work on the Dublin Road saw one lane closed and access blocked off for those turning right into Wickham Place.

This particular restriction drew the ire of many of our readers who contacted The Herald’s facebook page to let off steam with queues stretching from the Model School all the way past the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Chris Burns said: “Who on Earth signs off on these things? Clearly no one that has any knowledge whatsoever of Enniskillen.”

Mary Monaghan added: “Nightmare at side of Belmore Court. I need to leave ten minutes earlier.”

In response to Mary’s post, Chris Burns replied: “Ten minutes wouldn’t look at it. Cost me 45 minutes extra one day and there was a lady in tears at Lilly’s who had abandoned her car and decided to walk but was left hugely late for her first day in a new job not realising just how bad it was.

“Plus they’ve made a mess of filling the road in again so someone is likely going to have to come and close it again to repair it.”

The traffic jam had knock-on effects with those travelling within the town with Susan McShea saying: “Half an hour getting from the shopping centre to the castle with a crying child is not good. Should had traffic wardens out.”

The Herald asked the DfI why the roadworks were taking place now instead of the school summer holidays which usually sees a huge drop in the volume of traffic coming into Enniskillen.

In response, a DfI spokeswoman said: “The Department apologises for any inconvenience to the travelling public and local residents while the essential NIE works in Enniskillen are carried out. While we endeavour to minimise disruption as much as possible some delays are to be expected with all works carried out within the road boundary.

“In addition, it is not always possible to programme works during the summer holidays.

“The current works will continue on the A32 Wickham Place and Tempo Road for a further six weeks. We would urge drivers to allow extra time for their journey and to drive with due care and attention when travelling in the vicinity of the works.”