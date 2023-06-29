Fermanagh groups gain Lottery funding

Erne District Chinese Families and Friends Association. Back row (from left): Ella Shi and Sinead Hickey. Front Row (from left): Peadar Hickey, Liam Hickey and Sarah Shi and tutor Liga Tong.

A NUMBER of groups in Fermanagh are in the money after receiving funding from the National Lottery.

More than £10million in funding was distributed across the North with four groups in our county all being awarded grants of £10,000 each.

Projects being supported include those who provide activities to improve mental health by reducing isolation and helping people affected by the rising costs of living.

Advertisement

One of the groups, the Erne District Chinese Families and Friends Association, based in Enniskillen, has received a grant to organise cultural celebration events and outings.

The project will bring people together to learn from each other and build connections with the wider community. Another beneficiary, Lower Erne Community First Responders received funds to provide life-saving equipment for volunteers so they can respond to emergencies in their area and assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Lakeland Community Care are using their grant to run a summer scheme in Belcoo and Derrygonnelly for children and young people to have fun together, learn new skills and attend day trips.

Also receiving funding is Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative, based in Enniskillen. They are using the money to support international newcomers and refugees to improve their English language skills, removing barriers to employment and helping them to integrate into the community.

Paul Sweeney, NI Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We fund projects that matter to communities, and I’m delighted to see such a wide range of groups awarded, each making such a difference across Northern Ireland.

“We want to get behind communities and help them make the difference on the ground. Our existing grant programmes remain open, so if we can be of assistance, please contact us.

“These funded projects demonstrate how positive change starts with community, which is at the heart of our new strategy. We look forward to talking to those who receive or need funding as we develop our future programmes.”

Advertisement

For more information on National Lottery funding visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland