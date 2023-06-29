Council hosts trial for pothole repair machine

POTTERING ABOUT… The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently facilitated a demonstration of a JCB Pothole Pro machine which is capable of repairing holes on the roads in eight minutes.

THE Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently facilitated a demonstration of a JCB Pothole Pro machine which is capable of repairing holes on the roads in ‘eight minutes’.

In conjunction with the Department for Infrastructure Roads, which is responsible for roads maintenance, the dealer, Dennison JCB, demonstrated the JCB Pothole Pro machine on the roads of Fermanagh.

Thomas O’Reilly, Chairman of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, felt that the machine would be very beneficial for dealing with the growing issue of potholes on the local roads.

“Potholes are an issue across the Council area and are a cause of great concern for the Council, residents and businesses,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.

“Councillors meet regularly with the DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads Officers to discuss roads issues and we are aware of the challenges they face in terms of available resources.”

The machine, which can repair potholes in an average time of eight minutes, can operate without the need for additional manpower or equipment. Councillor O’Reilly felt it was very beneficial to see it in action.

“This demonstration provided both members and DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads, as the body responsible for roads maintenance, with the opportunity to see the machine in operation,” said the Erne East representative.

Ben Rawding, the JCB Pothole Pro Manager, was pleased that the local Council expressed an interest in seeing their latest machine.

“We are delighted that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in conjunction with the DFI (Department for Infrastructure), have decided to conduct this trial,” he said.

“The JCB Pothole Pro really is living up to its name by fixing potholes quickly and permanently.

“It is helping to keep more than 25,000 miles of UK roads pothole free, thanks to investments by local authorities and contractors in England, Scotland, Wales and the South of Ireland,” added the manager.