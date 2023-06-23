Brewster renovation plans get green light

STATE OF THE ART… An artist’s impression of one part of Brewster Park’s major redevelopment.

ENNISKILLEN Gaels’ six-phase development plan to transform Brewster Park has been approved by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

As part of the Council’s planning decisions issued for May, planning permission for the proposed refurbishment of Brewster Park’s existing changing rooms, demolition of club rooms, erection of new clubrooms, sports hall, fitness suite, 3G and hardplay areas, ball wall and boundary wall was granted.

The major redevelopment of Brewster Park, which will involve Irvinestown’s Keys and Monaghan Architects, will see it become one of the top state-of-the-art GAA and sports complexes in Ireland.

The club’s development committee also has plans to develop access to Brewster Park by creating walkways and natural trails linking Brewster Park to the South West College and the town centre in Enniskillen.

At the official launch of the development proposal at the Westville Hotel in Enniskillen last May, Enniskillen Gaels chairman, John Quinn, explained that the county town club had ‘identified the need’ to develop their facilities, going on to say that there was a ‘strong desire’ among the club volunteers and members to fund the development.

On the night, BBC Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar was also made the new club ambassador for the Gaels.

Mr Dunbar explained that his role was to try and raise publicity about the new development at Brewster Park in a bid to encourage Enniskillen Gaels and Fermanagh ex-pats living abroad and in England to sign up to the Cairde Ghaeil Inis Ceithleann fundraising campaign.

He promised his ‘absolute full investment’ to help the development campaign.

The official fundraising launch is pencilled in for Friday, July 14 and a weekend of fundraising events is planned for October.