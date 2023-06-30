Ballinamallard United in battle to make ends meet

TOUGH TIMES… Gate receipts at Ballinamallard United have gone down by 40 per cent since Covid.

MOST local businesses have been hit hard during the current economic climate, and Ballinamallard United FC are no different.

With gate receipts down 40 per cent since Covid and the cost-of-living crisis taking its toll, the Northern Ireland Football League Championship side has had to greatly reduce their overall spending.

“It’s difficult to find revenue even beyond the fall in gate receipts. You’re going back to the same people as far as partners and sponsors go,” club chairman Tom Elliott said.

“Since Covid, nothing is spent at the club unless it’s officially approved by the officers. Even the prices of new footballs for training or kits have to be assessed before we buy them.

“It’s about managing the finances as best we can.”

Mr Elliott felt his club were in the same boat as other businesses feeling the pinch today.

“You do feel guilty at times going back to the same people for sponsorship and funding,” he said.

“They have been very good, but they’ve other sporting bodies knocking at their door too. The reality is there is only so much that can go around.

“I’ve been speaking to a few chairman of clubs playing in the Championship and they say they are feeling a significant squeeze on their finances too.

“But we haven’t increased our gate prices for six years and they were significantly reduced when we went out of the Premiership. Compared to other clubs, it’s a small pool of people involved in every way, from sponsors and partners to supporters.”

Energy-saving measures have been introduced to try and help reduce costs even further.

“We are putting sensors on a lot of the lights around the club, so they will automatically go off and aren’t left on for hours when they are not needed,” Mr Elliott explained.

“We’re putting new LED lights into Fisher Park too, which are more efficient and easier to run.”

The cost-cutting also applies to what is happening on the pitch, with the signing of any new players depending on what funds are available, but Mr Elliott does not see this as a bad thing.

“One of the benefits is that it gives our own players who we have brought up through the ranks an opportunity to shine,” he said.

“The money is important, but the main thing is giving these young players a chance to play at a decent level. That’s what matters most.”