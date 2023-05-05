Father Ted comedy set for Ardhowen Theatre show

TED CALLING... 'A celebration of Fr Ted - with Joe Rooney' is set to attract massive crowds at the Ardhowen Theatre.

AH, go on, go on, go on! Later this summer, on June 10, Fermanagh fans of the much-loved Irish TV sitcom ‘Father Ted’ are in for a treat when the Ardhowen Theatre is set to host a celebration of the comical clergyman series.

Created by Irish writers, Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews, ‘Father Ted’, who was played by the great late Dermot Morgan, became a household TV favourite with many families across the country.

The three-part series, which included 25 episodes, concluded 25 years ago on May 1, 1998.

But Fermanagh fans will be able to reminisce on some of the finest moments when stand-up comedian Joe Rooney takes to the stage at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

“(The show will consist of) a hosted screening of the classic episode, a Q&A (Question and Answer), a sandwich-making session, an all-inclusive ‘Lovely Girls Competition’ and a dancing priests competition – and the evening wouldn’t be complete without a sing-along to My Lovely Horse. Come and meet Joe (Rooney) and immerse yourself in the very silly delights of ‘Father Ted’,” said the Fermanagh theatre.

Several of Fermanagh’s most famous faces have been linked to the British Academy Television Award winning series.

Enniskillen-born Neil Hannon, who is the front-man for The Divine Comedy band, wrote and produced the music for the TV series which

first aired in 1995.

It was also revealed that the inspiration for the Dermot Morgan fictional character ‘Father Trendy’, who later became known as ‘Father Ted’, was based on Fermanagh passionist priest, Fr Brian D’Arcy.

Tickets for the ‘A Celebration of Father Ted – with Joe Rooney’ event can be purchased on the Ardhowen Theatre website.