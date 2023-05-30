Consultant explains why SWAH is a great place to work

A DOCTOR who moved to Fermanagh from India to take up a consultant position at the South West Acute Hospital, and who has settled with her family in the county, has encouraged other medical professionals to work at the Enniskillen hospital.

Consultant anaesthesiologist Dr Veena Krishnamurthy moved to Fermanagh just over two years ago with her husband Dr Nandhakumar Caesar Balachandra, who has also taken up a role at the SWAH.

The doctors were recruited as part of the Western Trust’s ongoing international recruitment programme, which has seen 210 doctors taking up roles in the Trust, 87 of them at the SWAH, over the past eight years.

Dr Veena, who is highly qualified and has extensive experience at hospitals across the world, and Dr Nandhakumar said they had always discussed their desire to work in a “well-structured and evidence based NHS system” and were impressed with the SWAH and its recruitment process.

“Here we are two years later enjoying our roles,” said Dr Veena, who is passionate about anaesthesiology, due to its “widespread applications and impact on modern medicine.”

She added, “Health and social care work is going through a very challenging and difficult phase, particularly in the last couple of years with the Covid-19 pandemic. I work in critical care, ICU and operation theatres and take care of very seriously ill patients or people going through very stressful situations.

“The most satisfying aspect of our job is seeing our patients get better. To see our efforts making a positive impact is what keeps us going.”

Like many other staff at the SWAH, Dr Veena praised its friendly atmosphere, and encouraged others to come work at the hospital.

“SWAH is an active, multidisciplinary hospital with very friendly and welcoming colleagues,” she said.

“As an International medical practitioner, I am thankful for the understanding and gentle guidance of my peers and seniors. We are very impressed by the possibility of career advancement, diversity, equality and openness at SWAH.

“I would definitely recommend working at SWAH if one is starting their career in NHS or an experienced doctor is looking for good work life balance. The well-structured and amply supported environment at SWAH helps with the seamless orientation and understanding of NHS standards and practice.”

Dr Veena said she, her husband, and their children also found Fermanagh a great place to live.

“Working at SWAH provides an excellent work-life balance,” she said. “My family and I enjoy walks through the many gardens maintained by the National Trust. We enjoy the children’s play areas, swimming pools, and sporting arenas in the town.

“Enniskillen has a rich culture of sports and outdoor activities like football, rugby, tennis, table tennis, rowing, swimming canoeing. We love shopping in the high street and the occasional movie or night out in the town.

“I think Fermanagh is an excellent place to live especially with a young family like mine. There are some lovely schools with friendly teachers who understand and accommodate the need of expatriate children from varying backgrounds.

“Fermanagh is a beautiful county and the people are the friendliest, generous and most welcoming – we are delighted to make this our home!”