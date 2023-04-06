Derelict Railway Hotel will be redeveloped, says owner

DERELICT DANGER… Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the former Railway Hotel in Enniskillen.

A WELL-KNOWN local businessman who owns the former Railway Hotel premises in Enniskillen has given assurances that there are development plans for the derelict building.

Last Monday a fire was started deliberately in the building and other instances of anti-social behaviour have been reportedly taking place within the property.

Residents had voiced fears that worse incidents could take place the longer the building stayed vacant, but the property’s owner, David Mahon, director of Castle Archdale Caravan Park and Camping Site, confirmed it was for up redevelopment.

“We are hoping to get planning permission passed for it fairly soon, so we can get it demolished and redeveloped,” Mr Mahon said.

“For the time being all we can do is keep the place sealed up before we get planning permission for it and start on a new build.

“It’s early days yet what exactly the new building will be. We have to get the planning permission through first.”

It was good news for Enniskillen UUP Councillor Roy Crawford as he believed “someone could be seriously hurt or injured” in the derelict building.

“The question primarily is, what will the owner do with it?” Mr Crawford said. “It’s good that it will be utilised properly for whatever purpose. Regeneration is needed across our district.

“Currently it is an eyesore. Someone could be seriously hurt or injured in it. It’s been an ongoing problem. At the moment, it is unsafe and dangerous.”

Mr Mahon believed he has now addressed these concerns, however.

“We are boarding the property up again to get the building secure and make sure people can’t get in. We’re at that at the minute,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they believed the fire in the former Railway Hotel was started deliberately last Monday.

Four fire appliances – two from Enniskillen and one each from Irvinestown and Lisnaskea – were in attendance at the incident in Forthill Street.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 6.09pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended the scene and there were no reports of any injuries. They also confirmed enquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.