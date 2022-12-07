Road remains closed following Kinawley accident

The Moher Road in Kinawley remains closed this morning following an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian yesterday, in which a schoolgirl was injured.

The child was flown via Air Ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following the incident yesterday evening (Tuesday), around 4.30pm.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and the Air Ambulance was then tasked to take the child to hospital in Belfast.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said the road remained closed this morning.

“Motorists are advised that the Moher Road in Kinawley near Enniskillen remains closed this morning due to a road traffic collision,” they said. “Local diversions are in place. We will update again in due course.”