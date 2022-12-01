Rachel wants to give back this Christmas

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT... Rachel Elliott wants to spread a little goodwill this festive season by making Christmas dinners for those who need them.

IRVINESTOWN woman Rachel Elliott is looking to spread a little festive spirit and goodwill this year by making Christmas dinners for those who need one.

Four years ago Rachel Elliott’s world was devastated by the horror crash in Bundoran which claimed the lives of her friends Conall McAleer and Shiva Devine. Rachel herself was left paralysed and wheelchair bound by the accident, and has faced a long road to recovery.

Now thankfully “doing better than ever”, she wants to “give back” to the community who has supported her, and has reached out through the Herald to offer anyone who may be planning to spend the day alone, or who is struggling in these tough times, a Christmas dinner.

Advertisement

“Nobody has come forward yet, but I want to do between 10-15 dinners for people who are on their own for Christmas Day, or maybe a family who is less fortunate and can’t maybe afford a Christmas Day dinner,” she said.

Rachel said her mother will be helping her deliver the dinners, and she now just wants to “get the word out” that they will be available to up to 15 people who need one. She stressed to the Herald the delivery would be very discreet.

“I would be willing to help anybody who needs it,” she said, adding she knew herself how tough the festive period can be for many. “Christmas can be such a sad time of year.”

She added, “Ever since my accident, I feel like everybody has been helping me out with my fundraising page and giving me support. Because I find Christmas Day so hard, I think if I can make people dinners and deliver people’s dinners, I’d be happy.

“It would make my Christmas too, knowing I’ve helped people.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0