Progress on N3 Drumsilla junction upgrade

Cllr John Paul Feeley is pleased that consultants engaged by Cavan County Council to prepare plans for safety improvements at Drumsilla and adjoining junctions on the N3 have completed the design drawings.

Plans for much-needed safety improvements on the N3 Drumsilla Junction have been welcomed by Co. Cavan Counicllor, John Paul Feeley.

Consultants engaged by Cavan County Council have finished the design drawings and are currently preparing tender documents to be completed in early October.

It is hoped that the improvements will be in place early next year.

The N3, which runs on from the A509 in Fermanagh and leads directly to Dublin via Cavan, has been an accident hot-spot of late with a multi-vehicle crash at the Drumsilla Junction – north of Butlersbridge – happening last month.

The Council will seek approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to publish the tenders with a view to it being awarded by the end of 2022.

Cllr Feeley said: “These junctions have been the scene of all too many accidents. Too many people have been injured and lives lost; these works are essential. No work by the Council or the TII can replace responsible driving but these works will make the locations safer.

“All local councillors have pushed for the need for these works. The area staff in the Council and the Road Design Office have also worked closely with the TII in progressing the matter.

“I am delighted that we are at last making progress, this work needs to get done, hopefully early 2023 will see this safety programme completed.”