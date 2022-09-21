Aiming for the final

Fermanagh’s Ross Corrigan (second from left) and Nathan Timoney (third from left)

Tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 11.05am, Fermanagh men Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will bid to book their place in the Senior World Championship Men’s Four ‘A’ Final.

After a successful heat on Monday morning in Racice, in the Czech Republic, the Irish boat qualified for the semi-final. They pushed winners, Great Britain, all the way, and now Corrigan and Timoney are one race away from reaching the big one, the final.

To do that though, they along with their fellow crew members, Jack Dorney and John Kearney from Cork, will row in the Men’s Four against France, Netherlands, Romania, USA and Switzerland tomorrow morning, with only the top three qualifying for Saturday afternoon’s final.

Kinawley man, Corrigan, believes they have more to give.

“We’re confident in ourselves, we know the prep we’ve done and we’re peaking now, so we’re definitely ready for it” said the 23 year-old.

“We’ve more to give and just based on how we feel, we think we’ll put in a solid performance on Thursday.

“It would mean a lot (to make the final) and I’d be looking to push on for a medal after that.”

The former Enniskillen Royal Boat Club duo have moved through the ranks in recent years, having both competed at junior level for Ireland and in more recent times for Ireland under 23s, now they are ready for the biggest challenge yet, the World Senior semis.

