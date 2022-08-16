Fermanagh Musical Theatre returns with ‘9 to 5’

FERMANAGH Musical Theatre (FMT) returns to the Ardhowen stage this week with a hilarious musical adaptation of the hit 1980 film, ‘9 to 5.’

Tickets are now available for what promises to be a spectacular show, which will be running at the historic Enniskillen theatre from tomorrow Wednesday August 17th until August 24th at 8pm each evening.

It’s a production that’s been long in the making, with the busy local theatre group initially planning on staging the 1970s-set story exactly two years ago, before Covid put the brakes on the production.

“FMT was originally meant to produce this show in August 2020 when the global pandemic hit, and they were forced to cancel it, due to the arts closing worldwide,” said a spokeswoman.

“We are extremely excited for audiences to finally see this incredible show come to life. The production team and cast have worked incredibly hard to get this to the level it needs to be at and we hope you can join us for a great night at the theatre!”

FMT has described ‘9 to 5’ as “a story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous,” which is “thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.”

Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot.

While Hart remains ‘otherwise engaged,’ the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Join us in this incredibly empowering, hilarious tale of friendship, love and women making history.

Tickets can be bought via the Ardhowen’s website: https://ardhowen.com/show/9-to-5-the-musical/ or by calling the box office at 028 6632 5440.