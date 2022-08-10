‘Busty’ never failed to put a smile on faces

TRIBUTES have poured in from across the community following the death of Gerard ‘Busty’ McClintock of Kilmacormick Road, Enniskillen, who passed away following a lengthy illness.

Mourners at his Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church on Saturday were told that ‘he never failed to put a smile on people’s faces’.

Tributes came from far and wide to the Enniskillen Town United pillar who died aged 67.

