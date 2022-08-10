‘Busty’ never failed to put a smile on faces

TRIBUTES have poured in from across the community following the death of Gerard ‘Busty’ McClintock of Kilmacormick Road, Enniskillen, who passed away following a lengthy illness.
Mourners at his Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church on Saturday were told that ‘he never failed to put a smile on people’s faces’.
Tributes came from far and wide to the Enniskillen Town United pillar who died aged 67.
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 5:01 pm August 10, 2022