Fermanagh terrorism accused has his bail varied

A FERMANAGH facing terrorism charges has had his bail changed to allow him to have a phone with the internet, after his barrister pointed out the online access was essential in the modern world.

Gabriel Meehan (42) of Pound Street in Irvinestown is charged with possessing article for use in terrorism, namely two mobile phones, and possession of information useful to terrorists, namely vehicle details of a serving member of the security forces.

Meehan is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, namely an improvised shotgun and cartridge, and possessing documents useful to terrorism, namely vehicle details of a serving member of the security forces.

The charges relate to alleged activity between March 12 and May 7 last year, following an incident when shots were allegedly fired at Enniskillen Police Station.

Meehan had released on bail with a number of conditions, including one condition which banned him from having a mobile phone that could connect to the internet.

Meehan had previously failed in an attempt to have that condition removed, but was successful when his barrister Joe Brolly made the application again at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Brolly said Meehan had been on bail since last December, and had complied with the conditions imposed on him.

He added he did not know why the defendant was not allowed a smart phone as the “case has nothing to do with the internet”, noting the apparent details of the soldier had allegedly been found on pieces of paper inside Meehan’s phone.

Mr Brolly said Meehan, who he described as “a vulnerable adult” who struggled with alcoholism, was on benefits and needed to access the internet to fill out online forms.

He added there was also a benefits telephone number, but said he himself had tried it many times and there had been no answer.

The barrister said it was “just the way of the world” that many things were now online, noting the defendant also needed the internet to access court video links.

He added that it was costing Meehan money to contact people as he had to use a normal phone and had no access to the apps such as WhatsApp.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said they were concerned Meehan had been part of a WhatsApp group with people of interest to the police, and said he could use the internet in his local library.

Mr Brolly said the condition “makes no sense whatsoever” and this was not a case where Meehan was accused of being in “the Mujahideen attempting to communicate via the internet.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said in his view the condition preventing Meehan from having an internet-ready phone was not necessary and agreed to amend his bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until September 12th.

