SPOOK...Members of Enniskillen Running Club along with sponsors from Murdock Building Merchants and Nuala Lilly from Nature's Choice launch this years Enniskillen Spooktacular 5k run that takes place on Friday 28th October 2022.

Enniskillen Spooktacular set to return

Posted: 4:43 pm June 24, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick
THE popular and well attended Spooktacular run in Enniskillen is set to return after a two-year hiatus.
Like all social gatherings and public functions, the Spooktacular was postponed as a result of Covid-19 restrictions and there hasn’t been one held since 2019.
Dessie Elton, a member of the organising committee, confirmed that the event will go ahead this year on October 28.
“As they say, it’s the only race in town!” he said.
The Council cancelled the [Enniskillen] 10km and loads of other things have been cancelled this year already but the Spooktacular is taking place.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Spooktacular was one of the biggest events in the social calendar in Enniskillen and Dessie is expecting a large amount of people to take part again this year.
“It is always well attended. It is always very popular. Night time racing is fantastic,” he beamed.
“Two years ago we touched 1,400 people and I’d say that we will easily get 1,500 people this year, with there being so little races in the country.
“A lot of people do it for charity, some do it as a fun run and there are some people who run the ‘Spook’ that just come out for the night.
“It attracts the top runners right down to the fun runners and the charity runners – it attracts all sorts of runners.
“It brings spectators in and it brings runners in. It is a great night for all.”
The 2022 Spooktacular is set to take place on Friday, October 28 at 8pm.
Applications to take part must be completed online.
The booking system is set to go live online later this week.

