Enniskillen man (26) who gave drugs to a child jailed

AN Enniskillen man who avoided imprisonment following conviction for supplying drugs to a child has been resentenced after a “litany of non-engagement” with probation.

Appearing before Enniskillen Magistrates Court was Conor James McManus (26) from Drumbawn Close, who was also convicted of possessing cannabis with intent to supply was initially handed a combination order which included an element of community service, but issues arose and this was later replaced with a probation order after which was to be completed within nine months

The terms of the order required him to notify his probation officer of any change of address, to actively participate in any programme of work designed to reduce any risk he may present and to attend and co-operate in assessments.

However the court heard McManus failed to attend for appointments on November 24 2021, as well as February 23 and March 30 2022.

The case was sent back to court for resentencing after a probation officer requested the original order to be revoked.

A defence barrister requested another chance for McManus with probation but District Judge Steven Keown responded, “That’s not happening.

“The breach report refers to a litany of non-engagement.”

A probation officer told the court McManus has been given many chances and I don’t believe he will complete the order.”

Judge Keown said, “These are serious offences involving supplying drugs to a child.

“The defendant was given an alternative to custody by way of a combination of probation and community service, and was further accommodated by the court to vary that to a straight probation order. There was a complete failure to cooperate. Given the history this can only be dealt with by way of a custodial sentence.” McManus was jailed for three months.

