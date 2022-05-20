+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Derrygonnelly's Molly's donating her hair to charity!
CHARITY FUNDRAISER... Molly Hoy (6) from Derrygonnelly is set to cut her hair and donate it to The Little Princess Trust on Saturday.

Derrygonnelly’s Molly’s donating her hair to charity!

Posted: 4:34 pm May 20, 2022

By Mark McGoldrick
SIX year old Molly Hoy from Derrygonnelly is donating her hair this Saturday to raise money for children’s charity, The Little Princess Trust.
Molly’s mother, Jackie Doogan, explains that the idea stemmed after Molly decided she wanted to help make some ‘wee girls happy.’
“Molly came home one day from school and told us about a girl at her school who had cut her hair for charity,” said Jackie.
“Molly asked us if she could do the same because she has lots of hair and she wanted to make some wee girls happy who are unwell.”
The six-year old is set to get her hair cut on Saturday at the Derrygonnelly Community Centre.
Alongside the hair cut, Molly will be holding a coffee morning, with all proceeds raised going towards The Little Princess Trust.
At the time of going to press, Molly has raised a staggering £395 for The Little Princess Trust.
Donations can be made by visiting Molly’s JustGiving page.

Posted: 4:34 pm May 20, 2022
