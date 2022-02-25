Suspended sentence for ‘shocking’ assault

A BALLINAMALLARD man who headbutted his girlfriend last month has been “given a chance” by a local judge and handed a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Rice (31) of Main Street, Ballinamallard appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for sentencing on charges of resisting police, assault on police, and common assault.

Rice appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison, where he has in custody since being arrested for the offences last month.

On January 8, at around 9pm, police were called to an ongoing incident on Ballinamallard Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene they spoke to Rice’s partner, who was sitting outside the property on a step and had a visible mark on her forehead.

The woman told them Rice, here boyfriend, had headbutted her and punched her in the temple.

Police knocked on the door of the house and when Rice answered he resisted the officers by struggling and lashing out at them. The defendant made contact with one of the officers, who suffered bruising to their eye.

In interview, Rice said he could not remember what happened as he had been drunk at the time. When it was put to him that the had assaulted his partner, he said he must have done so if she said he had. He also apologised to the police officers.

Defence solicitor Gary Black said Rice had a difficult upbringing and suffered from health problems.

The solicitor said while the defendant had previous convictions, there had been no previous history of incidents with his girlfriend, and said the incident had been cause by his alcohol consumption.

Mr Black noted Rice had been in custody since being arrested for the matter last month, meaning he had effectively served two months in prison.

The court heard both Rice and his partner were still in contact, and that the defendant was remorseful for his actions.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said the case clearly passed the custody threshold, but said there were “extenuating circumstances”, such as the fact Rice’s girlfriend had stood by him and that he had already spent time in custody.

Judge Browne sentenced Rice to five months in custody, suspended for 18 months, stating it had been “really shocking behaviour, but I will give him a chance to prove himself.”