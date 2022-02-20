Business boost as Belcoo ‘Hub’ officially launched

BUSINESSES in the border area have been given a boost with the opening of ‘The Hub’ at the Belcoo Enterprise Centre.

Aimed at supporting local enterprise, including entrepreneurs and established business, The Hub offers a communal space designed to inspire and promote rural economic development in the area.

The facility, which opened for business on Monday for a trial week, was officially launched last Friday by council vice-chair, Cllr Chris McCaffrey.

With the mission statement ‘co-working, connecting, networking’, the modern space offers call room facilities, fast wi-fi, free parking, free printing, a call zone area, and much more.

It can be booked on either a daily or weekly basis.

Speaking at the official launch of the facility, Noel McAllister from the board of Belcoo-based Lakeland Community Care, thanked the council for its funding support of The Hub and everyone who helped make the project possible.

“The board of directors of Belcoo Enterprises Ltd, in our continued efforts to ensure that our building meets the needs of today’s society, took the initiative to pilot the idea of a rural co-working space,” said Mr McAllister.

“This space is targeted at the local population who require a serviced space to operate their businesses from. This could also be used by students in the area as a place to study/work from with all amenities including printer and wifi accessibility.”

Margaret Gallagher, also speaking at the launch, gave a history of the Enterprise Centre building, which was officially opened by President Mary Robinson in 1992 and has now been given a new lease of life.

Ms Gallagher, who spent 16 years of her working life in the building and was one of its first tenants, praised the many individuals who helped create and maintain the facility over the years.

“[To all] who brought this ‘Hub’ to life today, you are an amazing team and I am so pleased to be associated with you all,” she said.

Project officer, Stephen McGurn, who has been driving The Hub project from its inception, said he was very proud of the space. Mr McGurn said he had worked with other hubs in neighbouring areas, such as Abbey House in Enniskillen, the Cavan Digital Hub and ManorHub in Manorhamilton.

“We hope that this space can create a buzz of activity around the centre and we don’t want to stop here,” he said.

