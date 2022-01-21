‘They have been pathetic’

A LOCAL teacher has hit out at the Department of Education, claiming it is letting pupils down by not taking urgent action to tackle an impending exams crisis.

With Covid continuing to challenge schools, the education system is currently facing the same staff crisis as the health service. Teachers fear this is impacting pupils’ learning not just in the short term, but will continue to be felt in the years ahead.

Cllr Adam Gannon is a teacher at St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea. He has seen first hand the impact teacher absences can have on pupils’ learning, having contracted Covid himself over Christmas which meant he had to teach online for the first few days of term.

Advertisement

Cllr Gannon, who had flu-like symptoms and low energy with the virus, said his situation was not unique.

“Across the board, teachers are offering to do extra even if they’re not well,” he said.

“Even if it’s not Covid related. I know teachers who have been off with broken bones who went above and beyond when they should have been off, focusing on their recovery, teaching online to try to help with their classes.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0



