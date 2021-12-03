Rising costs forces families to Fermanagh foodbanks

WITH the cost of almost everything shooting up across the board, and few seeing a rise in their income, many Fermanagh households are facing the dilemma of whether to ‘heat or eat’ this winter.

However, help is on hand in the community for those that need it.

Just this week local Power NI customers were informed by the energy supplier of a rise of more than 20 percent in their bills from January 1. The electricity cost rise comes on the back of soaring home heating oil and petrol prices, and in the context of skyrocketing inflation and food costs.

There have been calls for urgent action to be taken to support families and businesses, who have not seen a corresponding rise in income to offset the soaring prices.

For example, local MLA Jemma Dolan said the current rises were “not a blip” and energy costs would continue to rise significantly.

“These rises are putting already struggling workers and families under more pressure,” said Ms Dolan. “It is also hitting businesses and will put jobs at risk over coming months.”

