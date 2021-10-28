Lilley’s rebrand takes the business back to its roots

TEXACO has returned to Enniskillen, as part of a re-brand by Lilley’s fuel stations in the town.

Lilley’s Centra and Service Station made the switch back to the petrol giant earlier this month, and loyal customers from over the years may find the new branding a little nostalgic.

“We were originally Texaco, years and years back in my dad’s time,” owner Una Lilley told the Herald.

“At one stage it appeared they were exiting the market, they weren’t interested in smaller sites, and that’s when we changed to Topaz Energy. But Topaz Energy were subsequently taken over by Circle K.

“I just felt that the Texaco brand stands out more and accentuates the forecourt.”

Ms Lilley added the business had had a good relationship with Circle K, but simply felt the time had come to return to the famous Texaco name.

“The story with the Topaz brand was that it was an Irish brand and it was exciting to belong to, and it was doing so well, and then it was bought over by the Canadian brand,” she said.

“They were no longer an Irish energy story. I thought the Topaz brand was very sharp and it was very different. We loved that.

“This has been a chance to make the stations stand out on the road again.”

