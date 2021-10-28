Everybody hates Brexit, new report confirms

LEAVERS and remainers are equally unhappy with how Brexit has turned out, a new survey on the border area has confirmed, but the majority of people living in the border region are happy with the Protocol.

The latest results from ‘The Border After Brexit’ report have revealed growing concern on both sides of the border about the impact of Brexit for community relations, political stability in the North, and North/South political cooperation.

The report, which was published last Friday, was commissioned by the Irish Central Border Area Network (ICBAN), of which Fermanagh and Omagh Council is a member, and led by Queen’s University.

It found that 53 of respondents said the consequences of Brexit had been either worse or much worse than they feared, while only 13 percent said it had been better than they feared.

Of those negative impacts, many cited the economic impact of Brexit and the Protocol, with around half pointing to problems with supply, delivery, and the general availability of goods.

