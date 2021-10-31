+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAABradley brothers braced for battle
Belnaleck manager Colm Bradley and his brother Simon Bradley who is the Enniskillen Gaels assistant manager. The two teams will meet this Sunday in Ederney in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-final

Bradley brothers braced for battle

Posted: 10:02 am October 31, 2021

ON Saturday evening, Colm and Simon Bradley and their families are set to meet up for a Halloween party and celebration in Simon’s house in Enniskillen.

Twenty-four hours later, the Bradley brothers will be facing off in Ederney for a place in the Senior Championship semi-final and there is much more at stake than that for the Enniskillen duo, with their family bragging rights up for grabs.

The Bradley name is synonymous with the Enniskillen Gaels. Indeed, the last time that the County town side competed in a Senior Championship final was in 2006 and
Simon was the manager and the younger brother Colm was a corner forward.

Advertisement

Despite being a true Gael, Colm insists that his allegiance to the club will be parked on Sunday with his sole focus on Belnaleck.

“I have terrific memories winning Senior Championships with the Gaels, managing underage teams, serving on committees and being player/coach for the seniors for a year.

“I’ve been with Belnaleck now for four years and we have played the Gaels six times, so I am well used to it at this stage.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:02 am October 31, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA