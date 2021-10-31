Bradley brothers braced for battle

Belnaleck manager Colm Bradley and his brother Simon Bradley who is the Enniskillen Gaels assistant manager. The two teams will meet this Sunday in Ederney in the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-final

ON Saturday evening, Colm and Simon Bradley and their families are set to meet up for a Halloween party and celebration in Simon’s house in Enniskillen.

Twenty-four hours later, the Bradley brothers will be facing off in Ederney for a place in the Senior Championship semi-final and there is much more at stake than that for the Enniskillen duo, with their family bragging rights up for grabs.

The Bradley name is synonymous with the Enniskillen Gaels. Indeed, the last time that the County town side competed in a Senior Championship final was in 2006 and

Simon was the manager and the younger brother Colm was a corner forward.

Despite being a true Gael, Colm insists that his allegiance to the club will be parked on Sunday with his sole focus on Belnaleck.

“I have terrific memories winning Senior Championships with the Gaels, managing underage teams, serving on committees and being player/coach for the seniors for a year.

“I’ve been with Belnaleck now for four years and we have played the Gaels six times, so I am well used to it at this stage.”

