Suspended sentence for repeat drug offender

A DERRYGONNELLY man who already had dozens of drugs convictions has been given a suspended sentence for three more counts of possession.

Gary Hutchinson (32) of Church Hill Road, Corracloon appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine. The charges related to two

separate incidents earlier this year.

The first was on April 20, when police were following up enquiries in the Sycamore Drive area of Enniskillen. While there they saw Hutchinson running off with a rucksack, then throwing the rucksack away. When the police found the bag they found suspected Class A and B drugs inside.

Tests confirmed there were 10g of cocaine and 65g of cannabis.

The second incident was from May 19, when Hutchinson was searched by police who noticed what they believed to be a smell of cannabis coming from him. The officers found a small foil package in his jacket with a green substance inside.

District Judge Steven Keown noted Hutchinson had 25 previous drugs convictions, which defence barrister Gavyn Cairns said was “ununedifying backdrop” to the case.

Judge Keown replied it was also unedifying that Hutchinson had told Probation Services, who were carrying out a pre-sentence report, that he was not sure if he wanted to do community service or not.

The judge also expressed scepticism at the explanations given for his offending. He said the defendant had said he was in possession of the small package of cannabis as he had received it as payment for work he had carried out.

Judge Keown said that explanation “would be hard enough to believe even from someone without so many previous drugs convictions.”

Mr Cairns said Hutchinson, who he said had addiction issues, had been “a model prisoner” while in custody.

Judge Keown said “with some reluctance” he was not sending Hutchinson to prison since he was working and making progress with Probation. Hutchinson was sentenced to a total of four months in prison suspended for two years.

