Winning fans,getting goals and winning games-BJ Banda

Just as the NIFL Championship is about to kick off, Ballinamallard’s new striker BJ Banda is a man full of confidence.

With longstanding fan favourite Ryan Campbell opting to join NFC Kesh for the upcoming season, Ballinamallard boss Harry McConkey needed to bolster his attacking forces up front.

The highly rated BJ Banda, who spent the past two seasons at Letterkenny Rovers became available and the Donegal native already knows what is expected of him this season at Ferney Park.

“Winning fans, getting the goals and winning games,” he laughs.

“That is the bucket list there. Hopefully I can do all three and who knows what will happen at the end of the season.

“Hopefully we are sitting at the top and all goes well.”

Banda rose to fame six years ago when he came off the bench against Limerick and scored the winning goal to fire Finn Harps into the Irish League Premier Division.

As a result of that play-off header, BJ became a ‘fans favourite’ at Finn Harps and he is hoping that he will be able to win over the love and support of the Ferney faithful this season.

“I have heard so much about ‘Rocket’ [Ryan Campbell] so I know that I have got big boots to fill.

“I am hoping that I can repay the favour and get a couple of goals and hopefully get us up to the Premiership next year.”