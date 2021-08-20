Selecting 15 will be a ‘tough call’ for Donnelly

For Gary Donnelly and Coa, the memories of the 2015 Junior Championship victory is still as sweet today as they were when they triumphed over Belnaleck to clinch their fourth junior title.

Since then, championship victories have been few and far between, but a strong squad of players, highly experienced panellists, mixed with fresh blood in the form of Robbie McKenna, Ben Thompson and Dilan Fee, has rejuvenated the O’Dwyers.

With Derrylin standing in their way this Saturday, Coa boss Gary Donnelly is expecting a massive challenge from the Blackbirds in this refixed 2020 Junior Championship final.

“Derrylin I’m sure will be coming to the final with the intentions of bringing their [good] league form into it.

“We are just focusing on ourselves at the moment and ensuring that we are going into the game with the right attitude as championship finals are all about who performs on the day.”

With just a few days to go, the O’Dwyers will go into the game full of confidence after a strong league campaign and “preparations have been building well” according to the Coa boss.

