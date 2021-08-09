Council debate on how to mark Emergency Services Day

A COUNCIL discussion on how best to mark Emergency Services Day ended with sharp exchanges in the chamber.

Members heard the organisers encouraged the Council to purchase the scheme’s flag and hold a small event. Chairman, Errol Thompson, stated he would be very willing to facilitate this.

While there was a positive response to the initiative, some members felt a focus was needed around NHS staff pay increases.

Independent Councillor Dónal Ó Cofaigh felt “Clapping and raising of flags for emergency workers, who are currently going to be paid a measly 3 per cent [pay increase] after being offered one per cent, when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent, is another slap in the face.”

While welcoming NHS recognition, Independent Councillor Emmet McAleer said “It’s quite disingenuous of certain members who didn’t back a proposal for a 15 per cent pay increase for NHS staff. We are past raising a flag or patting someone on the back,” he said.