+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCouncil debate on how to mark Emergency Services Day
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Council debate on how to mark Emergency Services Day

Posted: 1:43 pm August 9, 2021

A COUNCIL discussion on how best to mark Emergency Services Day ended with sharp exchanges in the chamber.

Members heard the organisers encouraged the Council to purchase the scheme’s flag and hold a small event. Chairman, Errol Thompson, stated he would be very willing to facilitate this.

While there was a positive response to the initiative, some members felt a focus was needed around NHS staff pay increases.

Advertisement

Independent Councillor Dónal Ó Cofaigh felt “Clapping and raising of flags for emergency workers, who are currently going to be paid a measly 3 per cent [pay increase] after being offered one per cent, when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent, is another slap in the face.”

While welcoming NHS recognition, Independent Councillor Emmet McAleer said “It’s quite disingenuous of certain members who didn’t back a proposal for a 15 per cent pay increase for NHS staff. We are past raising a flag or patting someone on the back,” he said.

 

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:43 pm August 9, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA