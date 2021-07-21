Pearse Park trip next up for hurlers

Fermanagh Manager Joe Baldwin tell his player its olny one more step toward the final

WHILE very pleased with his side’s performance against Monaghan on Saturday in the Lory Meagher Cup, Fermanagh Senior hurling manager Joe Baldwin admitted that news about the tragic death of Brendan Og Duffy had left a dark cloud hanging over the contest and the GAA as a whole.

“My heart just goes out to his family and friends, I didn’t actually hear the news until I got to Brewster Park on Saturday and it just hit home how things can change so quickly.

“When you realise he actually played at Brewster Park on Friday night at such a big game and then for this to happen on his way home it really just can’t be put into words.

“But I know a lot of that Monaghan side were hurting and even my own Fermanagh side were hurting because any GAA death hits home to all households throughout Ireland.”

As for the game itself Baldwin was pleased with the outcome and the nature of the display, as his side now turn their thoughts to Longford in the semi-finals this weekend at Pearse Park.

“I am very pleased with the players first and foremost, the performance was there to be seen, inside this camp we spoke openly about the hurt of the Cavan defeat last weekend and what we needed to do to learn from our mistakes.”

