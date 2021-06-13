Student to live in campervan to do a degree in Dublin

Conni Dawson who is determined to study in Dublin despite financial obstacles. Picture Tertia Robinson at tertiarobinson.photography

A FERMANAGH student determined to continue her studies in Dublin has found a way round the extortionate rents and poor quality housing Ireland’s capital is infamous for.

Conni Dawson plans to take her faithful campervan to the city as she begins a four-year degree in landscape architecture at UCD in September.

