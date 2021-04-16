Desi drops in on Fermanagh men in ‘Line of Duty’

BALLINAMALLARD native Desi Quinn may be best well known for selling stilettos or Doc Martin boots in Enniskillen over the years but last Sunday, eagle-eyed viewers of the ‘Line of Duty’ saw Desi doing his bit to defend possible bent coper DSI Ian Buckells.

The highly regarded former shoe retailer appeared in the BBC hit drama last Sunday night as a Police Federation Rep to defend the Detective Superintendent, who also hails from Fermanagh, when he was facing a grilling from the head of AC-12 Superintendent Ted Hastings, who is played by Enniskillen man Adrian Dunbar.

Unbeknownst to many, this isn’t the first time that Desi has had a cameo in front of the cameras.

“I signed up for ‘Extras NI’ a couple of years ago and I have ended up doing a few roles in different things over the past while. Maybe once a year, you might get called and most things are done around Belfast and that particular scene was done around five or six months ago.”

While Desi has appeared in a number of different shows over recent time, without doubt his guest appearance on the BBC One thriller is definitely a highlight off his acting career to date.

“It is a brilliant story which has caught the imagination of people right across the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

