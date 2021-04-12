+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline£40k of drugs seized by police in cannabis factory bust
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Drugs Raid By PSNI Officers this morning (Tuesday)

£40k of drugs seized by police in cannabis factory bust

Posted: 9:19 am April 12, 2021

By Roisin Henderson

Seized: POLICE in Fermanagh were busy over the Easter break when they seized tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, busting a cannabis factory, and undertaking extra patrols to prevent crime.

Three premises, including two domestic and one business property, in the Enniskillen and Lisbellaw areas were searched in the planned operation. 

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:19 am April 12, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA