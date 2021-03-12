St Patrick’s Festival and Seachtain na Gaeilge

The Fermanagh Herald is proud to support the many virtual events planned by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for this year’s St Patrick’s Festival (12-20 March) and Seachtain na Gaeilge (on until 17 March).

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2021: Check out the Fermanagh and Omagh Geilge Facebook page for bi-lingual talks from local Fermanagh Gaelgoir, Séamus MacAnnaidh, TG4 sports commentator, Marc Harte, and an seisiúin with Belleek CCÉ.

St Patrick’s Festival (12-20March): The beauty of celebrating St Patrick’s Day during lockdown is that we can all enjoy the Fermanagh craic from wherever we are because this year’s festival is all online.

The Fermanagh Herald recommendations include:Short film on The Life of St Patrick filmed on location on Devenish Island, Enniskillen Castle and St Patrick’s Well, Belcoo; storytelling for children, The Children of Lír and Tír na nÓg filmed at the Ardhowen Theatre and; a virtual Parade featuring bands from Roslea, Coa, Lisnaskea, Maguiresbridge and Ballinamallard.

For all the details see the Fermanagh and Omagh website and facebook pages.

