Comhaltas stalwart Sonny passes away

THE death has taken place of a well known Fermanagh figure synomous with Comhaltas.

Sonny McDermott, aged 89, of Drummerheave ,passed away peacefully last Wednesday at the South West Acute Hospital.

Speaking at the funeral Mass of Mr McDermott at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea, on Saturday morning, Fr John Chester said, “The late Sonny McDermott was a light to so many people. He may have lived the majority of his years not knowing the light that he had cast until social events of recent years were held in his honour. Then he began to take on board the light that shone for him.

“Sonny’s pre-occupation’s are narrowed down to his home at Drummerheave, his working life with the late Joe Pat Prunty, his colleagues, and his service to the community and to Irish culture.”

Mr McDermott was an instrumental figure in establishing the Fermanagh branch of Comhatlas in 1963. Paying tribute to his work, Fermanagh Comhaltas stated, “Sonny McDermott was a valued member of Comhaltas at his branch in Roslea Comhaltas, at the county and at Ulster as well, in fact Sonny has been at the helm of Fermanagh Comhaltas since day one.

“The many evenings Sonny spent volunteering and miles travelled to attend meetings and Fleadhs around the country are innumerable, and his contribution to Comhaltas Ceolteoirí Eireann over the decades is incalculable.”

Members of the of the Roslea Comhaltas also paid tribute, “Sonny was a dedicated and life long member of Comhaltas. He was involved in the founding of our Roslea branch back in 1954 and up until Covid hit had still been attending branch meetings.

“We had Sonny on speed dial for any problems or questions we had. If Sonny didn’t know the answer, nobody did.

“Sonny was due to celebrate his 90th birthday in July and was delighted to be welcoming the return of the Fermanagh Fleadh to Roslea (albeit virtually). We know you will be looking down on us to make sure it’s done right. Rest easy Sonny. You will be missed dearly.”

The late Sonny McDermott is predeceased by his mother Mary Kate, cousins Benny and Kathleen. He his deeply regretted by his cousins Tommy, Bridie, Sarah and the entire circle of family, relatives and friends.

