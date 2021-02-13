Trust administering 1,000 vaccines per day

THE WESTERN Trust has vaccinated over 31,000 people since it began its roll out, and is continuing at a rate of up to and even over 1,000 vaccinations a day.

The impressive statistics were revealed by chief executive Dr Anne Kilgallen at a recent Trust board meeting.

Giving a brief outline to the board of how the vaccination roll out programme was going, Dr Kilgallen said: “On February 2nd, our Trust vaccination teams alone had provided 31,000 vaccines and we’re extremely proud of that.

We began to vaccinate care home residents on December 14, and we began to vaccinate staff on December 21st, so I think the achievement of 31,000 vaccinations. We delivered over 1,400 vaccines yesterday alone. I think I need say nothing more.”

Reflecting on how much learning had taken place within the Trust, which is administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it has adapted to cope with Covid-19 over the past ten months, Dr Kilgallen said the vaccination programme had been a “considerable success” to date. She also noted the Trust’s PPE programme had also been a success.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned against complacency, as the number of vaccines administered across the North topped 300,000. Minister Swann strongly urged those who have been vaccinated already to continue to follow public health advice, as they did before.

“It can take several weeks to build immunity and the added reassurance of protection against the virus is not the same as invincibility,” he said. “The vaccination programme gives us hope that the sacrifices we are making will be worth it. Let’s stick together and keep taking all those steps that we know will keep each other safe.”