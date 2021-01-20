Covid cases falling but SWAH admissions grow

THE current lockdown is working!

That’s the message that emerges loud and clear from the latest batch of testing statistics from the Department of Health, which clearly indicate the post-Christmas surge in cases is beginning to abate. However, the number of Covid patients at SWAH continues to grow.

There were 337 cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area over the past seven days, up until Monday night. Over the same period last week there were 511, and the week before there had been 719.

The number of young people and children contracting the virus has dropped to 37 of the total number of positive cases in the past week. The highest number of cases was in the 20-39 age bracket, sitting at 118 of this week’s total, followed closely by those aged 40-59, with those 114 locals in that age group testing positive in the past seven days.

Sadly, though, there has not been a corresponding fall in the number of local people falling seriously ill or dying with the virus. At the time of going to print yesterday there 47 Covid patients at the SWAH, up from 35 last week and 23 the week before.

A total of 66 people in the area have now died from the virus, which means nine people have died in the area in the last week.

That’s almost as many as the total number of people who died with the virus here during the first nine months of the lockdown.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007