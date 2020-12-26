+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Time for us to act to beat Covid-19
Time for us to act to beat Covid-19

Posted: 1:42 pm December 26, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE COMMUNITY may be facing into another six week lockdown but hope should be taken from the fact that, following the first lockdown, we almost completely eradicated Covid from Fermanagh.
There hasn’t been much good news in the run up to this Christmas, with local Covid cases surging and the Enniskillen area reporting the second highest rate of infection in the North over the past week.
On top of that many families are facing the festive period apart following a tightening of travel rules due to the new, more contagious strain of the virus emerging in Britain.
However, figures seen by the Herald are cause for optimism, showing we have actually beat this thing once before.
The statistics, recently published by the Department of Health, revealed that during the summer there were just a small handful of positive Covid cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area.
While in recent weeks the number of positive tests locally has ranged anywhere from around 160 to 320 per week, from mid-June until mid-August there were eight cases in eight weeks in total. There were even some weeks in July when there were zero positive cases in the area.

