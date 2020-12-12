Man kicked down door to motel room

AN IRVINESTOWN who kicked down the door of a room at a local motel has been given a suspended sentence.

Andrew Fisher (22) of Hudson Heights appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage in relation to the incident on May 2 this year.

At around 11.45am that day, police were contacted by the owner of the Belmore Court and Motel, who had followed two people he had seen coming out a window at room 101, Fisher and a female.

The owner followed them to Tesco, who told police when Fisher had kicked in the door of the hotel at 4am that morning and stayed in it with a girl.

Police approached the pair in Tesco car park and noted the person seen on CCTV footage from the motel was wearing the same clothes as Fisher.

When interviewed, Fisher said he thought his friend was inside the room and was harming himself.

Fisher told officers he would pay back any damage he caused. The court was told the cost of the damage was £822, however defence solicitor Tommy Owens said Fisher had been taken into custody during the intervening period and had not been able to raise the money yet.

Mr Owens said Fisher had previously been taken into custody for his own safety, as he had been trying to harm himself, and was released last week.

District Judge Steven Keown said Fisher was currently subject to a probation order, and was also subject to a suspended sentence, albeit for unrelated offences. He told Fisher it was important he continued to engage with probation and stayed out of trouble.

Judge Keown sentence Fisher to six months in custody, suspended for two years, and gave him 26 weeks to pay the £822 for the damage to the door.

